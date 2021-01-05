Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.20 Million

Brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report sales of $113.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.80 million and the lowest is $111.60 million. Lindsay reported sales of $109.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $474.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.50 million to $475.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $502.40 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $505.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on LNN. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Lindsay stock opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.29. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $130.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 497.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

