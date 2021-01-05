Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.17 Million

Brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report sales of $268.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.92 million to $294.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $244.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.45.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,887 shares of company stock worth $2,656,228 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,682,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $73,817,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 554,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.09 and a beta of 1.00. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.