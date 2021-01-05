Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report $7.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $11.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $12.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.41 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. ValuEngine lowered UroGen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 229,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $52,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,163 shares of company stock valued at $67,505. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 459.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 143.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 330.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $375.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.69.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

