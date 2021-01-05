Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Million

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report $7.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $11.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $12.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.41 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. ValuEngine lowered UroGen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 229,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $52,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,163 shares of company stock valued at $67,505. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 459.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 143.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 330.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $375.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.69.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.