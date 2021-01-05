Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.28 Million

Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report $386.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $388.00 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $400.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $119.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.67. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $123.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 8,193 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $937,361.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,966.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,633.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,193 shares of company stock worth $8,602,991. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 201.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 35.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

