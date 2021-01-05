Zacks: Analysts Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $844.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to report $844.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $819.81 million and the highest is $857.90 million. Albemarle reported sales of $992.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after acquiring an additional 629,677 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $22,579,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Albemarle by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 151,951 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 138,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 100,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 99,137 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.58 and its 200-day moving average is $102.32. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

