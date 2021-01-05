Zacks: Analysts Expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $7.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

AMT stock opened at $219.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.84. American Tower has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,628 shares of company stock worth $596,489 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 73.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,316 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,036,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,257,000 after buying an additional 695,284 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Tower by 574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,606,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

