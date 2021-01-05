Zacks: Analysts Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). electroCore reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

ECOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

ECOR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 8,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,202. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in electroCore in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 178.3% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

