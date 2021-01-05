Zacks: Analysts Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post $69.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $70.10 million. Inogen posted sales of $78.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $303.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.12 million to $304.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $327.86 million, with estimates ranging from $319.50 million to $333.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.31 million, a P/E ratio of -488.39 and a beta of 0.98. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Inogen by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 8,289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 148,224 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,530,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Inogen by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Inogen by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.