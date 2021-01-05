Zacks: Analysts Expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.09). Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

LAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

LAC traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. 289,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $4,692,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $886,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $12,287,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $4,692,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth about $2,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

