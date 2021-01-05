Zacks: Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Provention Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16).

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of PRVB traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,994. The company has a market cap of $987.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 3.53. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 50.3% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,525,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after purchasing an additional 428,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 720,415 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $17,655,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Provention Bio by 19.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 167,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.