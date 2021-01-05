Zacks: Analysts Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.23 Million

Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report $142.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.72 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $177.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $601.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.62 million to $608.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $634.01 million, with estimates ranging from $598.41 million to $670.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $173.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.21. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $185.13.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $6,541,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 5,015.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 827.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

