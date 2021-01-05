Zacks: Analysts Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will report sales of $20.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.10 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $62.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $98.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.50 million to $98.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $104.93 million, with estimates ranging from $98.60 million to $115.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.52.

Shares of SOI opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $378.51 million, a PE ratio of -835.00 and a beta of 2.17. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.