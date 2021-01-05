Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $885.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) will report $885.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $887.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $883.38 million. Southwest Gas posted sales of $848.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $81.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In related news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 95.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,863,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

