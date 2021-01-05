Zacks: Analysts Expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will report $319.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $318.81 million and the highest is $321.63 million. Virtusa reported sales of $335.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTU shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

VRTU opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 15.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter worth about $6,513,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 189.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 53,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

