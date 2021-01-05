Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 308,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 5.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $33,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $118.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.76. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

