Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 147.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 124.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $118.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.