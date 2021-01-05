Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.74 Million

Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will announce sales of $328.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.06 million. Apogee Enterprises reported sales of $337.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

APOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APOG opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $808.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

