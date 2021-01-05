Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.12 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $8.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.16.

NYSE:BURL opened at $253.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -97.45 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $264.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,166,000 after buying an additional 140,743 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,170,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,987,000 after acquiring an additional 78,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 673,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

