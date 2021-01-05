Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce sales of $5.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $18.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.33 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax stock opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. CarMax has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

