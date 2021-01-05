Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $457.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post $457.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $392.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $507.00 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Longbow Research cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.44.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,824,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,641,000 after buying an additional 147,133 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,166,000 after buying an additional 926,711 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,715,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,564,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after buying an additional 484,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $36,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.51%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

