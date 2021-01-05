Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce sales of $113.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.60 million. Lindsay posted sales of $109.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $474.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.50 million to $475.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $502.40 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $505.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNN shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay stock opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.29. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $130.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

