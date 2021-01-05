Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Loop Industries.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

LOOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Laurence G. Sellyn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,027.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Gentiletti purchased 5,000 shares of Loop Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at $88,326.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Loop Industries by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Loop Industries in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOOP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,737. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. Loop Industries has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.96.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.