Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $748.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report sales of $748.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $776.20 million. Pentair reported sales of $755.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

PNR stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,810. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,676,000 after purchasing an additional 383,590 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $96,099,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 20.5% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,131,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $45,704,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

