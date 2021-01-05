Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post $58.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.24 million. Radius Health reported sales of $55.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $233.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.10 million to $240.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $266.07 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $315.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.45 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $845.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Radius Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter valued at about $166,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

