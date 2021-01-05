Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.06 Billion

Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post sales of $146.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $149.14 billion. Walmart posted sales of $141.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $554.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.53 billion to $556.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $557.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.48 billion to $566.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,423,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,277,000 after acquiring an additional 209,933 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 37.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 145,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $146.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.25. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $414.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.