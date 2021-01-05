Zacks: Brokerages Expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. AerCap reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in AerCap by 4,347.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $96,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -167.12 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. AerCap has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

