Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $844.75 Million

Brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post sales of $844.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $857.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $819.81 million. Albemarle reported sales of $992.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.04.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.58 and its 200-day moving average is $102.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $156.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

