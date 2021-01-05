Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.76). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other Guardant Health news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $707,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $55,968.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,073,097 shares of company stock valued at $715,356,929. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.83. 9,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,738. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $138.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

