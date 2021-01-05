Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report sales of $304.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $314.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.00 million. NuVasive reported sales of $310.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. BTIG Research cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,956,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,402,000 after buying an additional 361,346 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NuVasive by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 165,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in NuVasive by 992.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 118,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 108,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

