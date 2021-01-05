Zap Achieves Market Cap of $22.97 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Zap has a total market cap of $22.97 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zap has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zap token can currently be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00042455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00342829 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

