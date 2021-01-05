ZB Price Reaches $0.20 (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ZB token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00028040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00116393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00259852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00481115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00049729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00252125 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017248 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . The official website for ZB is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

