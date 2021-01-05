Zcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $647.68 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $647.68 million and approximately $619.88 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $59.71 or 0.00174912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00026508 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00041323 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,847,712 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . The official website for Zcash is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

