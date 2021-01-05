ZClassic Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $17,520.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00185903 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00028287 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042024 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,080,431 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

