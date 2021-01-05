ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $23,210.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00173486 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00040564 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,080,431 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

