Zealium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $15,759.46 and $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 16,389,468 coins and its circulating supply is 15,389,468 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.