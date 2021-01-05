Zealium Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Zealium has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $14,705.82 and $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000611 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 16,389,468 coins and its circulating supply is 15,389,468 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

