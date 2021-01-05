Zebi (ZCO) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, IDEX, Liquid and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00029175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00118964 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00210694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00494053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00261727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX, LATOKEN, Koinex, Hotbit, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

