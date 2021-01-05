Zeepin Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $184,413.65 and approximately $45,873.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00028997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00121588 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00215342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.16 or 0.00498248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00259449 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

