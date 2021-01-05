Zel (ZEL) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Zel has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $404,306.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00173232 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00026483 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00041381 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,544,675 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

