Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.0950 on Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0950 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $902,658.15 and $62,637.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00175967 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00026821 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00042492 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,496,854 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

