Zetacoin (ZET) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,649.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 69.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $128,036.02 and approximately $6,649.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,682.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.16 or 0.01235534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00046093 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00199856 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001575 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,169,161 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

