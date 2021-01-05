Zilla Trading Up 15% This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $141,730.68 and approximately $17,211.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00045132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00365394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024835 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

ZLA is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

