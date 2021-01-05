Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $557,387.50 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $557,387.50.

Zillow Group stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.65. 2,736,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 623,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

