Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) (CVE:ZC) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) (CVE:ZC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 13,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 million and a PE ratio of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.07.

About Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) (CVE:ZC)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.