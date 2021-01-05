ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Trading 24% Higher

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) traded up 24% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.31. 2,571,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,903,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

ZK International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

