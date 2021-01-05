Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.45. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 16,604,783 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $286.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

