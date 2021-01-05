ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) (LON:ZOO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.70

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) (LON:ZOO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and traded as low as $60.80. ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 2,003,393 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.12. The stock has a market cap of £46.13 million and a P/E ratio of -62.00.

In related news, insider Phillip Blundell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

