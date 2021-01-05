Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.95. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 563,902 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.98.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 437.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 92.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 529,997 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.