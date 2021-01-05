Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.95. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 563,902 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 437.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 92.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 529,997 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

