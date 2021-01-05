ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.71

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.43. ZTE shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 16,522 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

About ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

