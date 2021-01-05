Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube Sells 4,488 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $60,273.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 1,138,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZUO. BidaskClub raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zuora by 9.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zuora by 90.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 356,925 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

